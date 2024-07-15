Choate Investment Advisors Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNA traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.84. 312,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

