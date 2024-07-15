Choate Investment Advisors Buys 751 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.86. 4,551,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.66%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.27.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

