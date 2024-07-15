Choate Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 6,928 Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 53,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Price Performance

Shares of TY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,465. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

Tri-Continental Increases Dividend

About Tri-Continental

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

