Choate Investment Advisors Grows Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Linde were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its position in Linde by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 38,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,830,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

LIN stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $438.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.79.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.25.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

