Choate Investment Advisors Has $226,000 Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Choate Investment Advisors cut its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Veralto were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 2.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Veralto by 4.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Veralto by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Veralto Stock Down 0.7 %

VLTO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,733. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $102.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.75.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

