Choate Investment Advisors Has $3.67 Million Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Choate Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors owned about 0.13% of J&J Snack Foods worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Cranmer sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total transaction of $369,104.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,290.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $164.36. The company had a trading volume of 97,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.41. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $133.23 and a 52 week high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $359.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 66.22%.

About J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

