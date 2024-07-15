Choate Investment Advisors Has $321,000 Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,991 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,097 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.50. 1,529,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.31 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

