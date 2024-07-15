Choate Investment Advisors Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.64. 1,268,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.02 and a 200-day moving average of $244.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

