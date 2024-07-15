Choate Investment Advisors Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23,649.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,501 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $60.77. 9,157,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,584,651. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

