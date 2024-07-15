Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 904 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Hershey were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,683,000 after purchasing an additional 271,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $349,448,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,715,000 after acquiring an additional 112,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hershey by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 748,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,503,000 after acquiring an additional 89,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.38. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $248.93.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

