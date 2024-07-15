Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quantitative Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

ILCB traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,692. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $954.23 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.