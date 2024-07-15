Choate Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 883 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 883 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Comfort Systems USA stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.71. 276,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.85. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.89 and a fifty-two week high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

