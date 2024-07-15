Choate Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.0 %

Caterpillar stock traded up $10.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $345.77. 3,363,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

