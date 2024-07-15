Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 875,500 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 977,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.1 days.
Chorus Aviation Stock Performance
CHRRF stock remained flat at $1.89 during midday trading on Monday. 9,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,165. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.
About Chorus Aviation
