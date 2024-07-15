Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT Raised to $160.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $153.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Churchill Downs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.89.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $142.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average is $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $143.40.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.41 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 13.72%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

