Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Up 0.9 %

Cinedigm stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 million, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.