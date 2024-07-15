Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $141.07

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $141.07 and last traded at $140.67, with a volume of 78553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $629,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after acquiring an additional 533,019 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,072,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,250,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

