Citigroup Boosts ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target to $38.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of ExlService from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.14.

EXLS opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $121,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $914,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,586,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,674.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vivek Jetley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $121,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,837 shares of company stock worth $3,469,418. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

