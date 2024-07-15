Citigroup Boosts Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) Price Target to $480.00

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $470.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LIN. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $464.25.

Get Linde alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Linde Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ LIN opened at $440.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.79. Linde has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $211.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Linde will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.