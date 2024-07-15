Citigroup Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $100.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $137.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.32.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.88. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $90.32 and a twelve month high of $246.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Albemarle by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 176.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,333,000 after buying an additional 3,662,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

