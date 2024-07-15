Citigroup Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $108.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $128.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.00.

Get Aptiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTV

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.35. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $113.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,933 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 154,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 41,135 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $50,767,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.