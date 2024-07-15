Citigroup Trims Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Target Price to $119.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALV. BNP Paribas began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Autoliv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autoliv from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.82.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ALV opened at $109.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.76. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoliv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $1,284,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 2.3% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

