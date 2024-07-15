Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $38.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,296,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,970,000 after acquiring an additional 431,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

