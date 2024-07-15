Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Shares of Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 15200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Clean Air Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$7.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 40.91 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Clean Air Metals Company Profile

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project that comprises of three separate claim blocks which includes the Thunder Bay North Property consists of 300 unpatented claims covering an approximately area of 29,725 hectares; the Escape Lake Property consists of 20 unpatented claims with an area of 561.3 hectares; and the Escape North Property consists of 24 unpatented claims with an area of 1722 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

