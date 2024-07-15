Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.72

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $115.72 and last traded at $115.72, with a volume of 556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.17.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.02.
About Cochlear
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
