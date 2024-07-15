Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 455,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $2,622,664 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Capital World Investors increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 26.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,153,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,254,000 after purchasing an additional 451,852 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $87,733,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $81,299,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,151,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at about $41,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FIX traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $322.71. 276,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,556. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $352.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.