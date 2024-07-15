Comparing The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) & Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) and The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 10.88% 16.31% 5.43% The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and The Baldwin Insurance Group's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Willis Towers Watson Public and The Baldwin Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 6 8 0 2.57 The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus price target of $296.29, indicating a potential upside of 12.14%. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $41.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.29%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.48 billion 2.85 $1.06 billion $9.97 26.50 The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.22 billion 3.79 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -42.70

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group. The Baldwin Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Willis Towers Watson Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats The Baldwin Insurance Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues; and risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, affinity, risk and analytics, aerospace, construction, global markets direct & facultative, financial, executive and professional risks, financial solutions, crisis management, surety, marine, and natural resources. In addition, the company offers integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services; and software and technology, risk and capital management, products and product pricing, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, M&A, outsourcing, and business management services. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

