Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Price Performance

LODE opened at $0.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34. Comstock has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.74.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

In other news, CEO Corrado Degasperis purchased 1,250,000 shares of Comstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,180 shares in the company, valued at $543,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 1,340,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,900 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 0.07% of Comstock as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.