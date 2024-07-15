Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,221 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 146.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.8 %

KKR traded up $4.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.96. 3,617,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,213. The stock has a market cap of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.