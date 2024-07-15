Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRLFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,872 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRL. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 138,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.27. 388,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,914. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.25.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

