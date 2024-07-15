Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,443 Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,927,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,194,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $346.37. 243,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,878. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.12. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $236.38 and a 52-week high of $350.50. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

