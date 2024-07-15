Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

MCK stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $578.26. The company had a trading volume of 769,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,200. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $395.30 and a 52-week high of $612.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McKesson from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.00.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

