Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 121.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 25,841 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth about $964,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $47.36. 2,221,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

