Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 25,234 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,234 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FEMB. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,176. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $30.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

