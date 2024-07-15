Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,751 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.03. 2,693,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.14. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.59 and a 12 month high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

