Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $151.42. 2,478,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.92 and a 200-day moving average of $153.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

