Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,398,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Timken by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 204,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 87,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR traded up $1.08 on Monday, hitting $84.45. 361,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,619. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $94.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average is $83.97.

Timken Increases Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.91.

Insider Activity at Timken

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at $32,678,122.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,590,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

