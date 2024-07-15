Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of FTSL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.13. The stock had a trading volume of 246,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,444. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

