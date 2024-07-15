Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 155,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 384,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

SLV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.03. 13,270,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,882,465. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

