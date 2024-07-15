Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $825,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITA stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $133.89. 355,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.29 and a 200 day moving average of $129.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.