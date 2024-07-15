Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.85. 2,063,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,202,453. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

