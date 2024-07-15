Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 439 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PEG stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,729. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $77.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.