Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 435,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.42.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,851. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

