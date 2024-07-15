Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $1,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $141.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,161. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $142.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.