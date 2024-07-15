Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,714 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.44. The stock had a trading volume of 930,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

