Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT) Short Interest Update

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the June 15th total of 56,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.6 %

CDT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune diseases and idiopathic male infertility. Its pipeline includes AZD1656, which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, renal transplant, Hashimoto's thyroiditis and Grave's disease, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

