ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Scotiabank

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.07.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $105.77 and a one year high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $13,468,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.