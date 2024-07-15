Contrasting MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) & The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MercadoLibre and The OLB Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $14.47 billion 6.17 $987.00 million $22.35 78.80 The OLB Group $30.57 million 0.17 -$23.18 million ($4.84) -0.58

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MercadoLibre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.6% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of The OLB Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of MercadoLibre shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of The OLB Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 7.17% 39.46% 6.64% The OLB Group -83.56% -107.48% -82.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MercadoLibre and The OLB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 1 11 0 2.92 The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MercadoLibre currently has a consensus target price of $1,922.08, indicating a potential upside of 9.13%. Given MercadoLibre’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MercadoLibre is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats The OLB Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the web; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

