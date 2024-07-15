Contrasting Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE)

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) and FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ucommune International and FiscalNote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A FiscalNote 0 2 1 0 2.33

FiscalNote has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given FiscalNote’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FiscalNote is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Ucommune International has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FiscalNote has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ucommune International and FiscalNote’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $459.82 million 0.00 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A FiscalNote $132.65 million 1.95 -$115.46 million ($0.36) -5.33

Ucommune International has higher revenue and earnings than FiscalNote.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and FiscalNote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A FiscalNote -48.89% -141.98% -29.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.9% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of FiscalNote shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.6% of FiscalNote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ucommune International beats FiscalNote on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships. It serves a customer base that includes businesses comprising the Fortune 100 companies, government agencies, law firms, professional services organizations, trade groups, and non-profits. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Washington, District Of Columbia.

