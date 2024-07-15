Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.46.

Shares of CRBG opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. Corebridge Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,028,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 329,200 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,232,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 793.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,332,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

